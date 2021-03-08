ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Provision of essential items at fair prices govt's top priority: PM

  • The participants of the meeting were told about the strategy to meet the wheat demand and on ways to keep control on the prices of wheat and flour.
APP 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said it was top priority of the government to ensure provision of flour, sugar and other essential items at fair prices.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting regarding the prices of essential items.

He received a detailed briefing about the production and consumption of wheat.

The participants of the meeting were told about the strategy to meet the wheat demand and on ways to keep control on the prices of wheat and flour.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar briefed the prime minister about the production and prices of sugar.

According to the prime minister's instructions, different suggestions were considered to bring down the prices of edible oil, and petroleum and gas products.

The chief secretaries briefed about the arrangements regarding the supply of flour to the people at lower prices at Ramzan bazaars.

The prime minister directed that the prices of basic food items should not increase, and that learning from the past about the wheat demand, arrangements in advance should be ensured.

He also instructed the government’s economic team to look for measures to give relief to the people on edible oil, petroleum products and other items.

Relief should be given to the people by reducing burden of taxes to the possible extent, he added.

Imran Khan said indirect taxes mostly burdened the poor people and out of box solutions should be suggested to lessen the burden while not affecting the revenue of state.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Hammad Azhar, Syed Fakhar Imam and Asad Umar, Adviser to the PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, special assistants Nadeem Baber, Dr Waqar Masood and Tabish Gohar, Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan and secretaries of different ministries. Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and chief secretaries of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined the meeting through video link.

Wheat Sugar Hammad Azhar Imran Khan Oil Essential Items petroleum products Ramzan bazaars

Provision of essential items at fair prices govt's top priority: PM

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters