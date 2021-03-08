LHC bars NAB from arresting Capt Safdar till March 29

The Lahore High Court (LHC) barred on Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif.

On March 5, NAB Lahore had summoned him in a case of possessing assets beyond known sources of income on March 10. The accountability watchdog had asked Safdar to bring all the available records and documents of 11 properties allegedly owned by the PML-N senior leader and his family members, including Maryam Nawaz.

During the hearing by a two-judge bench of the LHC today, headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar, the court heard Safdar's pre-arrest bail petition. In his petition, Safdar said that since he is being investigated by NAB Peshawar in a similar case, it is not possible for him to attend the same cases in two different provinces.

Safdar requested the court to prevent NAB from arresting him. Accepting his petition, the LHC has barred NAB from arresting him till March 29. The high court has also summoned a response from NAB.