ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ernst rolls to five-shot victory in LPGA Drive On Championship

  • Kupcho fell further back with a bogey at 17, but she birdied 18 for a two-stroke cushion over third-placed Jenny Coleman, who carded a 71 for 280.
AFP 08 Mar 2021

MIAMI: Austin Ernst started strong and held on through two late bogeys Sunday, firing a final-round 70 to beat Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida.

Ernst started the day with a one-stroke lead over Kupcho, and built it to six with a burst of four straight birdies from fourth through the seventh holes.

Back-to-back bogeys at 12 and 13 saw her lead dwindle to three strokes, but Kupcho's challenge finally faded with a double-bogey at the par-three 15th and Ernst cruised home for her third LPGA Tour title with a 15-under par total of 273.

"The difference this week, I just fully committed to believing in what I do and that it's good enough," said Ernst, whose second title last August at the NW Arkansas Championship came six years after her first.

"I think this week it proved it was more than good enough," added Ernst, who held at least a share of the lead after every round.

Last-group playing partner Kupcho carded a two-over 74 for 278, the former top-ranked amateur remaining in search of her first LPGA win.

She couldn't match Ernst's strong start, dropping a shot with a bogey at the third before her first birdie of the day at the 10th cut Ernst's lead to five.

Kupcho applied more pressure at the par-five 12th, where her eagle attempt barely missed and left her a tap-in for birdie.

Ernst, meanwhile, was unable to get up and down and her bogey saw her lead shrink to three as they headed to 13.

"(At) 13, I just told myself I hit a good putt on 12 and I was still three-under for the day and still had the lead, and I was still playing good," Ernst said. "I just made one bad swing on 12."

After both bogeyed 13 and parred 14, Kupcho came unstuck at the 15th, where her tee shot found the water. Her third shot from the drop zone left her a lengthy bogey attempt and she walked off five adrift again.

Kupcho fell further back with a bogey at 17, but she birdied 18 for a two-stroke cushion over third-placed Jenny Coleman, who carded a 71 for 280.

South Korea's Chun In-gee posted a 69 for solo fourth on 281, and Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela was fifth after a 73 for 282.

Florida Jennifer Kupcho LPGA Drive On Championship

Ernst rolls to five-shot victory in LPGA Drive On Championship

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters