No sustainable development without justice, crime prevention: Akram

(Karachi) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that there can be no sustainable development without justice, rule of law, prevention and control of crime, local media reported on Sunday.

During his virtual address at 14th UN Crime Congress, Akram said coordinated approaches to prevent and combat transnational organized crime is critical to recover better from the crisis and make progress towards all of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said like all other aspects of our daily lives, the impact of Covid-19 on transnational organized crime has been significant.

The envoy maintained that change in labor and migration laws is also critical in addressing the demand for the services of human traffickers.

He said in the context of Covid-19, there is need for effective action against falsified and fake medical products and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard.