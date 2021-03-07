PML-N to discuss strategy for long march today

(Karachi) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold an important meeting to discuss plans regarding the long march and campaign against the government which will be organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today, local media reported.

As per details, 17 senior leaders of the PML-N will attend the meeting, which will be held at Fazal Chaudhry's residence in Islamabad. The meeting will review the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan while a plan-of-action on proposals for the long march will be formulated.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal announced that PDM will move forward, to begin the long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

He said the long march will begin from Karachi and the party members will reach Islamabad by March 30, said Ahsan Iqbal.

The PDM has announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26.