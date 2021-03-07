PM Imran cannot be blackmailed, says governor

LAHORE: Terming the vote of confidence by the 178 members of National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan as the victory of democracy and the people, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that no power in the world, including the PDM, can blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are all proud of the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the announcement of reforms for electronic voting is a historic step of the Prime Minister,” he said while talking to the media and in a tweet.

Sarwar congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning the confidence votes of 178 members in the National Assembly and said that there is no doubt that Imran Khan still adheres to the politics of principles and ideology. After winning the vote of confidence, Imran Khan will move forward with greater conviction to purge the country from the menace of corruption and will take measures to make Pakistan stronger and more prosperous.

Governor said that the announcement of starting the “No one should go to bed hungry Program” is another testimony to the government’s people-friendly initiatives. The incumbent government is the very first government of Pakistan which is taking practical steps to provide basic facilities to the poor. The initiatives like the Ehsaas program and Sehat Insaf Card are benefiting hundreds and thousands of people. He further said that every single person across Punjab will soon have Sehat Inssaf Card which will provide all the health facilities free of cost.

