Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
06 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 5, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,953.65
High: 4,962.22
Low: 4,866.53
Net Change: (+) 69.62
Volume ('000): 289,913
Value ('000): 14,678,245
Makt Cap 1,412,155,218,750
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,431.93
NET CH. (+) 82.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,653.23
NET CH. (+) 116.25
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,760.24
NET CH. (+) 112.05
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,181.64
NET CH. (+) 93.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,711.84
NET CH. (+) 52.29
------------------------------------
As on: 05-March-2021
====================================
