KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 5, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,953.65 High: 4,962.22 Low: 4,866.53 Net Change: (+) 69.62 Volume ('000): 289,913 Value ('000): 14,678,245 Makt Cap 1,412,155,218,750 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,431.93 NET CH. (+) 82.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,653.23 NET CH. (+) 116.25 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,760.24 NET CH. (+) 112.05 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,181.64 NET CH. (+) 93.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,711.84 NET CH. (+) 52.29 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-March-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021