Rashid tells NA: ‘Pakistan continues to be one of worst prolific executioners in the world’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to be one of the worst prolific executioners in the world as currently 9,732 criminals are awaiting execution and conviction for life imprisonment in the country.

Minister for Interior, Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, in a written reply, told the National Assembly that out of total 9,732 prisoners whose appeals are pending before the Supreme Court, military courts, high courts, Federal Shariat Court, and President of Pakistan for the last three years or more, 7,617 belong to Punjab, 1,322 Sindh, 73 Balochistan, and 360 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“In this regard, a committee has been constituted by the government consisting commissioner of the concerned division (chairman), representative of home department not below the rank of deputy secretary (member), representative of the prosecution department not below the rank of deputy prosecutor general (member) and superintendent jail (member/secretary)”, he added.

The minister said the committee would decide whether the fine/diyat/daman/arsh should be paid or not from public exchequer after assessing the financial status of the prisoner and nature of the crime committed by him/her.

The philanthropists are also engaged to pay the fines of deserving prisoners, he said, adding during the financial year 2018-2019, the provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provided funds for release of those prisoners who were languishing in jails due to non-payment of diyat, arsh, daman, compensation and fine, etc.

“The funds were accordingly utilised for the purpose, owing to which an amount Rs6,951,755 was incurred for the purpose and total 20 numbers of prisoners were released from jails in the regard,” he added.

He said that Rs8,296,595 were paid by the Balochistan government for five prisoners.

To a question, about suspension of 3G and 4G internet service in backward District Qallat and Sorab on the orders of the agencies, the interior minister confirmed that the services in those areas had been suspended due to the security situation.

“The concerned agencies have been requested to review the situation and submit latest report in respect of district Qallat and Sorab,” he added.

About the total number of passport holders in the country, he said that since 2004 to date 49,954,585 passports had been issued in the country.

