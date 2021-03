Met Office issues pollution alert

LAHORE: The Met Office has issued pollution alert for sensitive persons, saying that the air quality index has risen to 233, leading to an increase in pollution level in the city. The weather alert has pointed out that the sensitive citizens may face throat and respiratory issues due to high pollution level in the environment. According to the Met Office, weather would remain dry in the city during the next 24 hours and maximum temperature will touch 29 degree centigrade on Thursday.

