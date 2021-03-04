ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.33%)
ASC 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.98%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.52%)
DGKC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.4%)
EPCL 50.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.12%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.77%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
HASCOL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.03%)
HUBC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
JSCL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.22%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.7%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.92%)
PAEL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.98%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.6%)
POWER 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.02%)
PPL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.29%)
PRL 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.2%)
TRG 144.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.03%)
UNITY 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -104.09 (-2.08%)
BR30 25,436 Decreased By ▼ -693.9 (-2.66%)
KSE100 45,517 Decreased By ▼ -640.42 (-1.39%)
KSE30 18,976 Decreased By ▼ -332.05 (-1.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Opposition demands PM’s resignation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Updated 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Following Yousaf Raza Gilani’s win in the Senate election for general seat from the federal capital, the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has asked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to step down, saying, “a person unable to cast his vote properly, can’t run the national affairs”.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, PDM chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman along with senior alliance members including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Iftikhar Hussian of the Awami National Party (ANP), and others, said that win of the opposition candidate in the voting held in the National Assembly (NA) was a “vote of no confidence against PM Imran Khan.”

He said the win of Gilani would have serious implication on national politics, and Imran Khan had no right to continue ruling the country.

He said that “even the PM himself wasted his vote,” adding that such a person had no right to rule the country.

Replying to a question over the win of Gilani, he said the ruling alliance must analyse the result of the chairman senate election, instead of screaming over their loss in the senate election from Islamabad. The “fake and selected” government has been exposed to the nation, adding that the PDM will devise a future line of action within the next few days.

He refused to comment on the issue of the leaked videos.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal said his party has been fighting for the rights of the people and democracy for three generations, adding that the “PPP knows how to take the fight to the logical end.”

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that being a senior politician, Shah Mahmood Qureshi must advise PM about the consequences of the senate election outcome. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that even the PM had acted on Ali Haider’s advice of how to waste the vote. He alleged that PM Imran Khan “collaborated” with the opposition against the PTI candidate, Hafeez Sheikh, and wasted his vote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Democratic Movement Imran Khan Senate election Maulana Fazalur Rehman Yousaf Raza Gilani

Opposition demands PM’s resignation

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.