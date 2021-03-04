Opposition demands PM’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Following Yousaf Raza Gilani’s win in the Senate election for general seat from the federal capital, the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has asked Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to step down, saying, “a person unable to cast his vote properly, can’t run the national affairs”.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, PDM chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman along with senior alliance members including Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Ahsan Iqbal of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Iftikhar Hussian of the Awami National Party (ANP), and others, said that win of the opposition candidate in the voting held in the National Assembly (NA) was a “vote of no confidence against PM Imran Khan.”

He said the win of Gilani would have serious implication on national politics, and Imran Khan had no right to continue ruling the country.

He said that “even the PM himself wasted his vote,” adding that such a person had no right to rule the country.

Replying to a question over the win of Gilani, he said the ruling alliance must analyse the result of the chairman senate election, instead of screaming over their loss in the senate election from Islamabad. The “fake and selected” government has been exposed to the nation, adding that the PDM will devise a future line of action within the next few days.

He refused to comment on the issue of the leaked videos.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Chairman Bilawal said his party has been fighting for the rights of the people and democracy for three generations, adding that the “PPP knows how to take the fight to the logical end.”

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that being a senior politician, Shah Mahmood Qureshi must advise PM about the consequences of the senate election outcome. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that even the PM had acted on Ali Haider’s advice of how to waste the vote. He alleged that PM Imran Khan “collaborated” with the opposition against the PTI candidate, Hafeez Sheikh, and wasted his vote.

