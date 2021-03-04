All PSL-6 matches in Lahore may be shifted to Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a proposal to shift all the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL)-2021 from Lahore to Karachi after some players and officials tested positive for coronavirus.

The formal decision about shifting of Lahore PSL matches to Karachi is subject to the results of the PCR tests of all players and officials, sources said.

It may be noted that a total of 244 PCR tests were conducted resulting in three positive tests. Two foreign players and a local player support personnel have been tested positive and quarantined at a separate floor of the team hotel.

The PSL franchise owners said that PSL-2021 should be completed in any case and if the matches are not held in Lahore, they can be held at some other time.

