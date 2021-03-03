ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
Alisson and Fabinho set for Liverpool return against Chelsea

  • Goalkeeper Alisson was granted compassionate leave following the sudden death of his father last week and subsequently missed the 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.
  • "So Ali trained now for the full week and yes we should expect that he is able to return," Klopp told a news conference on Wednesday.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Liverpool will have Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho back for Thursday's Premier League clash against Chelsea, manager Juergen Klopp said, as the Merseyside club look to step up their bid to finish among the Champions League places.

Goalkeeper Alisson was granted compassionate leave following the sudden death of his father last week and subsequently missed the 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho, who has filled in at centre back with several defenders out injured, has not featured since the 4-1 defeat by Manchester City last month due to a muscular injury.

"So Ali trained now for the full week and yes we should expect that he is able to return," Klopp told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Fab has now five or six sessions in his legs. We have to make a decision how we deal with that, but it looks good. He is ready for the squad for sure."

Diogo Jota, who has not played since picking up a knee injury in December, could also return against Chelsea.

"He had a little stomach problem," Klopp said. "We got the message this morning that he feels better again, so we will see what we can do with that."

Injury-hit champions Liverpool snapped a four-match losing run in the league with a win at bottom club Sheffield United.

With four of the five teams above Liverpool failing to win last weekend, Klopp's side now find themselves two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United -- occupying the final Champions League qualification spot.

"A week ago we were out now we're around it again. We have to win games and as many as possible to make it. We know that," Klopp said.

"You have to defend (against Chelsea), work a lot, you have to be patient in moments and show your desire to defend all the time because they are a top team."

Premier League Liverpool Manchester City Fabinho Alisson Becker muscular injury

Alisson and Fabinho set for Liverpool return against Chelsea

