ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court adjourns hearing of illegal plot allotment case till Mar 16

  • The court also summoned two more witnesses on the next date for recording their statements.
APP 03 Mar 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of illegal land allotment reference against Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 16.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Mir Shakil, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz and former Director Land Development Mian

Bashir Ahmed appeared and got their attendance marked.

An associate of Mir Shakil's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz requested the court to adjourn the matter as the senior counsel could not appear today.

At this, the court expressed displeasure and remarked that the matter was fixed for today with consultation.

However, the counsel for Humayun Faiz and Mian Bashir completed cross examination from prosecution witnesses -Naib Tehsildar Haseeb Ahmad and Patwari Bashir Ahmed, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till March 16 and directed the witnesses to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing for cross examination by counsel for Mir Shakil.

The court also summoned two more witnesses on the next date for recording their statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shrif was also nominated as accused in the reference and the court had issued his perpetual arrest warrants after declaring him absconder over non-appearance in the case. The bureau had also completed process for attachment of assets owned by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town

Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The Supreme Court had granted bail to Mir Shakil in the case.

accountability court Mir Shakilur Rehman Jang Group

Court adjourns hearing of illegal plot allotment case till Mar 16

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters