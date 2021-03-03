Markets
Turkish lira weakens 1.5pc against dollar
- The lira weakened as far as 7.4540 against the US currency from a close of 7.3425 on Tuesday and stood at 7.4320 at 1400 GMT. After strong gains until mid-February, the lira has retreated back to end-2020 levels.
03 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday, weakening 1.5% in line with dollar gains elsewhere while investors weighed up data showing inflation rose above 15% in February.
The lira weakened as far as 7.4540 against the US currency from a close of 7.3425 on Tuesday and stood at 7.4320 at 1400 GMT. After strong gains until mid-February, the lira has retreated back to end-2020 levels.
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
Turkish lira weakens 1.5pc against dollar
Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly
PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections
Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro
Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June
Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes
Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?
Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike
PSM LoI to be published at the end of month
Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support
Read more stories
Comments