President urges to strengthen auditing mechanism by using technology, best practices

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to strengthen the auditing mechanism by using technology and international best practices to improve service delivery and financial management.

He was chairing a briefing by Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir, on reforms being undertaken by the DAGP, here on Wednesday.

The President stressed the need for augmenting the culture of professionalism and ensuring better governance, improved transparency and accountability through effective internal control regime within the DAGP.

He said it is essential to computerize the entire audit processes aiming to bring transparency and eliminate corruption.

The AGP briefed the meeting about the reforms process being undertaken by his organization. He highlighted the initiatives taken by DAGP to conduct improved audit and enhance accountability and ensure fiscal transparency in the governmental organizations.