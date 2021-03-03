SECP holds webinar for startups

ISLAMABAD: SECP’s Innovation Office and National Incubation Centre (NIC) Islamabad, jointly held a webinar on the topic ‘SECP Creating an Enabling Environment for Startups’. The theme of the session was focused on the regulatory challenges being faced by startups and necessary modifications required in the legal framework to address them.

The SECP’s panelists provided a comprehensive overview of amendments under consideration in the Companies Act, 2017, which aim to facilitate small companies in capital formation and promote ease of doing business in the country.

During the interactive session, the panelists also addressed various queries raised by the participants, and shed light on recent reforms introduced by the SECP to improve regulatory ecosystem in Pakistan, including establishment of Business Centre at Islamabad, end-to-end digitalization of company registration and launch of portal for expeditious bank account opening of newly registered companies.—PR

