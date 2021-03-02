ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US hedge fund Farallon accuses Toshiba of 'backpedaling' on strategy

  • Toshiba said last month it had made no change in its policy on investment and shareholder returns. It says the issue is the result of a "misunderstanding" by the shareholder.
  • In its presentation regarding its call for an extraordinary meeting, Farallon said: "This shift in policy, and the apparent backpedaling, has led to further trust issues and concerns."
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Farallon Capital Management on Tuesday accused Toshiba Corp on Tuesday of "backpedaling" over its investment strategy, a charge the Japanese firm has dismissed.

Farallon, Toshiba's second largest shareholder, has called for an extraordinary meeting to seek shareholders' approval over what the fund had said is the Japanese firm's shift towards large-scale mergers and acquisitions.

Toshiba said last month it had made no change in its policy on investment and shareholder returns. It says the issue is the result of a "misunderstanding" by the shareholder.

In its presentation regarding its call for an extraordinary meeting, Farallon said: "This shift in policy, and the apparent backpedaling, has led to further trust issues and concerns."

Toshiba will hold the meeting on March 18 to vote on separate proposals from Farallon and top investor Effissimo Capital Management, which wants an independent probe into the company's annual shareholder meeting (AGM) last year.

Toshiba Corp AGM Farallon Capital Management Japanese firm policy on investment and shareholder annual shareholder meeting

US hedge fund Farallon accuses Toshiba of 'backpedaling' on strategy

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

Watch: Ali Haider Gilani allegedly ‘buying vote’ for Senate election 2021

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters