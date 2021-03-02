ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan pledges stronger freedoms, rights in Turkish government plan

  • The plan, promised in recent months as part of a series of legal and economic reforms, would also improve the judiciary system, Erdogan said at the presidential palace in Ankara.
  • No one can be deprived freedom because of their thoughts, said Erdogan, who has faced criticism both at home and abroad for his increasingly autocratic rule over the NATO member country.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would strengthen the right to a fair trial as well as freedoms of expression and organisation in the country as part of what his government has called a Human Rights Action Plan.

The plan, promised in recent months as part of a series of legal and economic reforms, would also improve the judiciary system, Erdogan said at the presidential palace in Ankara.

No one can be deprived freedom because of their thoughts, said Erdogan, who has faced criticism both at home and abroad for his increasingly autocratic rule over the NATO member country.

As part of a nine-point plan, Erdogan outlined measures to improve the judicial system in areas including nationalisation of land and the trial of minors, to steps to ensure a speedy trial and ease business conditions. He said the government was reviewing prosecution of crimes related to the press and internet.

"Improving freedom of expression, organisation and religion...is the goal we have so far worked the hardest on," he told ministers and other government officials.

"We will not water every flower we see," Erdogan added. "While watering a flower with its head bent means justice, watering a thorn means cruelty."

Critics say Erdogan's government applies political pressure on the judiciary, which has been bent on punishing thousands of the government's perceived opponents since a failed coup in 2016. Ankara says courts are independent and it has acted in the face of threats to the country.

Turkey has ignored rulings by the European Court of Human Rights for the immediate release of high profile philanthropist Osman Kavala, jailed more than three years without conviction, and Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey's third largest party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The court, whose rulings are legally binding, says such detentions violate human rights and only serve to limit pluralism and political debate.

Erdogan added on Tuesday that a committee would be set up to observe human rights conditions in prisons and that a human rights report on Turkey would be published annually.

Tayyip Erdogan freedoms of expression Turkish government plan NATO member country

Erdogan pledges stronger freedoms, rights in Turkish government plan

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters