ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls for third day on expectations of rising stockpile

  • Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract slipped 3.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.1%.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, slipping to a one-week low on expectations that inventories would rise due to a drop in exports and rising output.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 60 ringgit, or 1.63%, to 3,624 ringgit ($894.37) a tonne in early trade, hitting its lowest since Feb. 24. "The combination of higher production and lower export in Malaysia brought sellers and long liquidation," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for February fell 4.6% to 1,052,779 tonnes from January as China and the United States cut down purchases, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

European Union palm oil imports in the 2020/21 season stood at 3.69 million tonnes, compared with 3.78 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed.

Palm may continue to weaken as February-end inventories are likely to rise sharply, the trader said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is slated to release data on February-end stockpiles on March 10.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract slipped 3.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,466 ringgit to 3,545 ringgit per tonne, as it could have completed a rally from the Jan. 20 low of 3,160 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn Malaysian palm oil Societe Generale soyabean

Palm falls for third day on expectations of rising stockpile

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters