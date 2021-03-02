ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.23%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
DGKC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.3%)
HASCOL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.05%)
KAPCO 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.01%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.28%)
MLCF 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 37.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.81%)
PIBTL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
POWER 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.25%)
PPL 91.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.38%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 145.40 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.68%)
UNITY 30.37 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.08%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 61.29 (1.25%)
BR30 25,761 Increased By ▲ 428.98 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,926 Increased By ▲ 333.03 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,223 Increased By ▲ 166.93 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges

  • Suu Kyi has reportedly been kept under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, an isolated city purpose-built under Myanmar's previous junta.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

YANGON: Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with two new criminal charges in a court appearance via video link on Monday, one month after a military coup triggered relentless mass protests.

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since being detained on February 1, and her court appearance came as demonstrators marched across the country defying an escalation of deadly force by the junta.

At least 18 people were killed Sunday as troops and police fired at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations, which cited its own credible information.

State broadcaster MRTV said late Monday that more than 1,300 people were arrested and eleven killed on Sunday, adding that security forces have been directed not to use live rounds against protesters.

Suu Kyi, 75, was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year's election.

She is now also accused of breaching communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said.

"We cannot say for sure how many more cases Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period," he told reporters in Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi has reportedly been kept under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, an isolated city purpose-built under Myanmar's previous junta.

The military has justified its takeover, which ended a decade-long democratic experiment, with unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in last November's national elections, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won in a landslide.

A committee of deposed lawmakers from her party on Monday said that due to the "atrocities and acts of terrorism of the military the streets and communities across Myanmar have become battlefields."

Myanmar Naypyidaw Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi MRTV

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters