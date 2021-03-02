ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Finland declares state of emergency as cases rise

AFP 02 Mar 2021

HELSINKI: Finland on Monday activated emergency powers as the government prepared to introduce tougher restrictions to stem a rising tide of coronavirus infections. Prime Minister Sanna Marin signalled the move was imminent last week when she warned that controls limiting restaurants to takeaway service would come into force for three weeks from March 8 in some parts of the country.

“The government along with the President of the Republic has declared a state of emergency in the country,” Marin told a press conference on Monday.

The Nordic country has maintained one of the lowest incidences of the virus in Europe, although infections have risen sharply during February, reaching a total of 58,064 confirmed cases and 750 associated deaths in the country of 5.5 million.

