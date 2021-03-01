Pakistan
Local LPG price increases by Rs21.78 per 11.8-kg cylinder
- The new price will be effective from March 1.
01 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March.
According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 21.78 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.
After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,884.92 during the current month, which was available at 1,863.14 in the last month.
Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs159,738.70 for the month of March.
The commodity sale price per MT was Rs157,894.35 during the month of February.
The new price will be effective from March 1.
