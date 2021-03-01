ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Goldman's 1MDB pain looks light next to AmBank's

  • To that extent, the Malaysian lender's misery is an ominous warning for other global banks yet to draw a line under their roles in the scandal.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

MUMBAI: Goldman Sachs got off lightly for its role in the 1MDB mess. That's one conclusion from a punishment meted out on Friday relating to the sovereign wealth fund scandal.

Kuala Lumpur-based banking group AMMB, part-owned by Australia's ANZ and more commonly known as AmBank, is paying the Malaysian government nearly $700 million to settle an investigation into its role in the affair. That equates to a whopping 30% of its market value, or more than four times the ratio the Wall Street firm led by David Solomon has agreed with authorities around the world.

It's a relatively harsh deal for an institution that was not a headline-grabbing actor in the multi-billion-dollar money-laundering fiasco, which the US Department of Justice described as "kleptocracy at its worst". By contrast, Goldman's total payment of $5.1 billion was barely 7% of the bank's market capitalisation last October when the DOJ unveiled its deferred prosecution agreement with the company.

The two banks played different alleged roles. While Goldman earned about $600 million in fees and commissions helping 1MDB raise $6.5 billion, part of which was misappropriated, one of AmBank's units held a secret personal account for then-Prime Minister Najib Razak. Najib received a suspect $700 million credit in 2013 which authorities that served under him subsequently declared a "gift" from the royal family in Saudi Arabia. He has since been found guilty of corruption.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies summed up the shock, describing an "unexpected huge penalty". That might be a slight overstatement, but to conserve capital the bank won't pay a final dividend for the year. Shareholders are being given time to digest the news: AmBank's stock will remain suspended through at least Tuesday.

Domestic politics may be at play, and the pandemic is piling pressure on politicians to ease the various financial burdens on the economy.

To that extent, the Malaysian lender's misery is an ominous warning for other global banks yet to draw a line under their roles in the scandal.

Deutsche Bank, for example, helped 1MDB to raise money after Goldman courted a fee controversy.

In a world where fines handed out to banks so often seem to be inadequate punishment for wrongdoing, AmBank's stands out from the crowd.

ANZ Department of Justice Najib Razak 1MDB AMMB AmBank

Goldman's 1MDB pain looks light next to AmBank's

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters