ANL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.62%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
DGKC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
EPCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.91%)
FFBL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.21%)
HASCOL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.31%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
PAEL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
POWER 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
PPL 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.1%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.6%)
PTC 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
TRG 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.02%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.14%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 4,870 Decreased By ▼ -65.8 (-1.33%)
BR30 25,037 Decreased By ▼ -366.22 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By ▼ -540.32 (-1.18%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -249.08 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may revisit Feb. 26 low of $61.34

  • A realistic target range could be from $60.58 to $61.20. Resistance is at $63.05, a break above which could lead to a gain to $63.44-$63.81 range.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may revisit its Feb. 26 low of $61.34 per barrel, as a five-wave cycle from $51.44 may have completed.

The final part of this cycle was shaped into a rising wedge, which has been proved to be top pattern, following the drop on Feb. 26.

A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a target zone of $57.63-$59.08. Another retracement analysis on a short uptrend from $58.59 to $63.81 marks more fine-tuned levels.

A realistic target range could be from $60.58 to $61.20. Resistance is at $63.05, a break above which could lead to a gain to $63.44-$63.81 range.

On the daily chart, an evening star formed between Feb. 24 and Feb 26. It is a convincing bearish reversal pattern. The trend from the Feb. 1 low of $51.64 has peaked.

The current fall could be towards $58.59, the Feb. 19 low.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent US oil oils

US oil may revisit Feb. 26 low of $61.34

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters