Mar 01, 2021
Sindh reports 262 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

KARACHI: As many as 262 new cases of Covid-19 emerged while 7 more died overnight, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The CM added that death toll lifted to 4,350 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

The chief minister said 10,057 samples were tested which detected 262 cases that constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that 3,019,691 tests have been conducted so far against which 258,265 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 241,864 patients have recovered, including 384 overnight.

The CM said currently 12,051 patients were under treatment, of them 11,655 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 388 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 352 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 262 new cases, 129 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from East, 25 South, 13 Central, 8 Malir, 7 Korangi and 6 West. Tando Muhammad Khan has 22, Hyderabad and Jamshoro 19 each, Badin and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Khairpur, Thatta, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Larkana and Shikarpur 4 each, Ghotki 2, Jacobabad, Nausheroferoze and Kamber 1 each.

