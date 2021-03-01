ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Neelum Jhelum Power Plant goes into operation

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Subsequent to successful completion of the annual maintenance, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant (NJHP) resumed electricity generation, as it was synchronized with the National Grid last night.

National Power Control Center (NPCC) had allowed shut down to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on February 28 onwards for maintenance of its 525 KV Rawat and Naukar Transmission Lines during the low flow season to minimize the generation losses.

Accordingly taking advantage of this shutdown, NJHP Company also planned annual maintenance of its Power House Complex generating units besides maintenance of water regulation related sensitive mechanical and electrical equipment and instruments at Dam site. NTDC and NJHP Company successfully completed the annual maintenance of the transmission lines and the plant within stipulated time. Thereafter, NJHP went into operation last night.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Neelum Jhelum Power Plant goes into operation

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.