Dharejo concerned over increase in price of petroleum products

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while expressing concern over the news of increase in inflation and decrease in investment and exports has said that the news of increase in price of petroleum products up to Rs20 is also a matter of concern.

He said that the prices of essential commodities including flour, ghee, pulses, eggs and meat had skyrocketed, which had made the lives of the poor miserable.

He was of the opinion that the federal government was not taking any notice of the current situation.-PR

