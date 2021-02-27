ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Victims of mid-February Nigeria school abduction freed

  • In mid-February, gunmen in military uniforms raided the college, killing one student and taking 42 others -- including 27 schoolboys, three teachers and other relatives of school staff, officials said.
AFP 27 Feb 2021

LAGOS: Kidnappers have freed 42 people, including 27 children, snatched from a school in central Nigeria 10 days ago, officials said on Saturday, a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen in the northwest.

"The abducted students, staff and relatives of Government Science College Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger state government," Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello said on Twitter.

In mid-February, gunmen in military uniforms raided the college, killing one student and taking 42 others -- including 27 schoolboys, three teachers and other relatives of school staff, officials said.

Northwest and central Nigeria have seen a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs locally known as "bandits" who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and torching homes.

On Friday, in the Jangebe, a village in Zamfara state, a suspected criminal gang attacked the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the country's third school attack in less than three months -- a series that has revived traumatic memories of the "Chibok girls" kidnapped by jihadists nearly seven years ago.

Zamfara State Police Command, working with the military, "commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students", police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said.

The situation in Jangebe was tense as local people vented their anger on journalists, security personnel and officials who arrived in the village.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the latest kidnapping as "inhumane and totally unacceptable".

"This administration will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the expectations of huge ransom payments," he said in a statement on Friday.

"We have the capacity to deploy massive force against the bandits in the villages where they operate, but our limitation is the fear of heavy casualties of innocent villagers and hostages who might be used as human shields by the bandits."

"Our primary objective is to get the hostages safe, alive and unharmed," he added.

schoolchildren Nigeria school Kidnappers

Victims of mid-February Nigeria school abduction freed

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Tariff adjustment: CPPA-G files pleas of IPPs, wind projects facing NAB probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters