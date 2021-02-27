PSX ends bearish: BRIndex100 edges down

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday witnessed a mixed trend and closed on a negative due to selling in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 17.8 points or 0.36 percent to close at 4,942.10 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,994.50 and intraday low of 4,931.16 points. Volumes stood at 425.055 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 267.16 points or 1.04 percent to close at 25,468.52 points with a turnover of 284.538 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 100.61 points or 0.22 percent to close at 45,865.02 points. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter slightly increased to 479.981 million shares as compared to 468.970 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $576,429. The market capitalization declined by Rs 55 billion to Rs 8.207 trillion. Out of total 417 active scrips, 257 closed in negative and 144 in positive while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 45.361 million shares however declined by Rs 1.57 to close at Rs 31.38 followed by Telecard Limited that gained Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 7.91 with 36.667 million shares. Mehmood Textile and Shield Corporation were the top gainers increasing by Rs 38.00 and Rs 27.18 respectively to close at Rs 555.00 and Rs 389.67 while Colgate Palmolive and Rafhan Maize were the top losers declining by Rs 203.97 and Rs 200.00 respectively to close at Rs 2666.02 and Rs 10,000.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 163.65 points or 1.84 percent to close at 8,753.94 points with total turnover of 2.858 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 59.02 points or 0.79 percent to close at 7,575.58 points with 36.648 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 9.26 points or 0.11 percent to close at 8,674.55 points with 28.495 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index inched up by 24.38 points or 0.43 percent to close at 5,687.62 points with 23.659 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 45.29 points or 1.08 percent to close at 4,131.11 points with 26.183 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,705.80 points, down 63.11 points or 1.67 percent with 118.729 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed lower in the future contracts rollover week as investor weigh FATF decision keeping Pakistan on grey list and weak global equities.

He said investor concerns political uncertainty, slump in global crude oil prices and likely IMF condition for revision of power tariff on industrials played a catalyst role for bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021