World
Brazil's BRF says US SEC has concluded inquiry into corruption probes
- The SEC did not impose any sanction on the company, BRF said in a securities filing.
- BRF continues to cooperate with the US Department of Justice on the matter, it said.
26 Feb 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian food processor BRF SA said the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has concluded its inquiry into two corruption investigations that targeted the company in Brazil.
The SEC did not impose any sanction on the company, BRF said in a securities filing.
BRF continues to cooperate with the US Department of Justice on the matter, it said.
Pakistan signs LNG agreement with Qatar, deal to save $300mn annually: PM
Brazil's BRF says US SEC has concluded inquiry into corruption probes
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
Read more stories
Comments