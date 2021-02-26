PARTLY FACETIOUS: Shahbaz and son more relegated...

“So the consensus is that the Former First Daughter has consolidated her hold over the party and Shahbaz and Son are forever more relegated to the second tier of the PML-N leadership.”

“I am glad you said forever more because if memory serves me right Dar, not Usman but the PML-N equivalent, was way ahead of First Brother in having Nawaz Sharif’s ear…”

“Hmm, and as we know there is no medical issue with his ear – it is functional and…”

“Don’t be facetious, but I ask you if daddy and First Uncle had been roaming in the country would they have hung around The Maulana as much as…”

“I don’t think she hung around him without daddy’s permission.”

“Agreed, but of all the handful around her I would like to see whether The Rana, the man who has bested Usman Dar again and again and again, would abandon her and revert his loyalty to Shahbaz and Son…”

“He is certainly a trump card - I mean the PTI Dar has repeatedly acknowledged his output to the party, as opposed to all the others who clearly owe fealty to Maryam…”

“Let’s wait and see, but you stated Usman Dar is the equivalent of PML-N Dar…how come?”

“Their last name is the same.”

“Yes, but the PTI Dar resigned before he canvassed for the bye elections, all of which the PTI lost – an action more reminiscent of what The Khan’s Law Minister has done two to three times though he was more successful in his attempt to defend his clients; while the PML-N Dar still does not understand the concept of resignation…”

“Hmmm, anyway if the media is an indicator then there is no question about the party hierarchy: daddy followed by Maryam Nawaz, notwithstanding all the derogatory names bestowed on her…”

“Yep that’s right, we have fake Rajkumari courtesy Firdous Ashiq Awan, then we have many, many Khanzadehs referring to her as Maryam Safdar - a name she understandably abandoned in favour of what she was born with…”

“That would be sorted out with one notification.”

“You can’t stop people giving you names through a notification.”

“The Khan has reportedly issued a notification not to refer to him as Imran Niazi but as Imran Khan.”

“I see, so when she ascends the throne…”

“Hasn’t she already ascended the throne albeit a much smaller kingdom then what she covets – the entire country…”

“See there I disagree – you have no doubt heard the phrase the King is dead, long live the King…”

“That needs to be rendered gender neutral – you know the King is dead, long live his successor.”

“OK but my point is that as long as Nawaz Sharif is in the driving seat it doesn’t matter who he allows to sit in the seat next to him.”

“Nawaz Sharif is usually driven around by a driver…”

“Really! That caught your attention!”

“How many reversal of policy declared by Maryam Nawaz have you witnessed since 20 October 2020 when First Uncle was incarcerated?”

“OK many - winners, if any, under the Pakistan Democratic Movement banner have been Zardari sahib and Son. But as I said before, the issue is who is closer to Nawaz Sharif’s ear and that certainly is Maryam…”

“Let’s wait and see what happens when daddy is truly not on the scene.”

