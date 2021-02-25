Business & Finance
Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85bn
- The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion's closing price on Wednesday.
- Pandion's lead drug candidate, PT101, last month met its main goals of safety and tolerability in an early-stage trial in patients with autoimmune diseases.
25 Feb 2021
Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about $1.85 billion in cash, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.
The $60-per-share deal represents about 134% premium to Pandion's closing price on Wednesday.
Pandion's lead drug candidate, PT101, last month met its main goals of safety and tolerability in an early-stage trial in patients with autoimmune diseases.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, the companies said in a joint statement.
Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85bn
