Dry, cold weather likely

KARACHI: A cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country within next 24 hours, the Met Office said on Wednesday. However, it said, a cloudy weather with rain/snowfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region during evening/night. “A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country,” the Met said. In the past 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in the most parts of the country. However, rain was reported in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Pattan recieved the most of rainfall as 15 mm.

