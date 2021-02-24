ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Geely Auto and Volvo Cars to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

  • Geely Automobiles and Volvo Cars that they would perserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".
  • The new entity, expected to become operational this year, will provide engines, transmissions systems and petrol-electric hybrid systems for use by both companies as well as other automakers.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

BEIJING: China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said.

A year ago the two said they were planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving.

In a joint statement on Wednesday Geely Automobiles and Volvo Cars that they would perserve with their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options".

They said, however, that they would launch a new company to combine their existing powertrain operations.

The new entity, expected to become operational this year, will provide engines, transmissions systems and petrol-electric hybrid systems for use by both companies as well as other automakers.

The two companies will also focus on the development and sourcing of next-generation technologies, from connectivity and self-driving vehicles to car sharing and electrification. They plan to share and jointly source batteries, electric motors and connectivity solutions, the statement added.

Geely Auto will also forge a partnership with Volvo's sales network to help to boost growth for their jointly owned Lynk & Co car brand.

Hangzhou-based Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Automobile's parent, bought Volvo Cars from Ford Motor Co in 2010. Last year Geely Automobile sold 1.32 million cars while Volvo Cars sold 661,713 vehicles.

Volvo Cars electric vehicles Geely Automobile petrol electric hybrid systems

Geely Auto and Volvo Cars to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters