Business & Finance
Belarus freezes prices of key social items in inflation battle
- In January, inflation quickened to 7.7% in annual terms.
24 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Belarus has levied price restrictions on socially important goods and some medicines from Wednesday, the government said in a decree, as authorities grapple with accelerating inflation.
The decree, published on the government's legal portal, fixed a ban until March 1 on rises in the price of 62 products, such as bread, pork and beef, as well as 50 medicines.
From March 1, price rises for such products are limited to 0.2% each month, it added.
In January, inflation quickened to 7.7% in annual terms.
The authorities have said they expect year-end inflation not to exceed a central bank target of 5%.
Similar curbs were introduced last year to hold down prices during the COVID-19 pandemic but were soon lifted.
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Belarus freezes prices of key social items in inflation battle
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes
Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator
Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril
SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today
Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body
Read more stories
Comments