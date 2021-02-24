World
Afghan delegation to arrive in Islamabad today
- A delegation comprised of President Ashraf Ghani's Special Envoy Umer Daudzai are en-route to Islamabad.
24 Feb 2021
As announced by the Office of the Special Envoy to Pakistan, a delegation comprised of President Ashraf Ghani's Special Envoy Umer Daudzai are en-route to Islamabad.
This news comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic maiden visit to Afghanistan in August, to mend ties and build new avenues for bilateral cooperation.
