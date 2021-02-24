ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.5%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.91%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
DGKC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.13%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.35%)
FCCL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.16%)
FFBL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.96%)
FFL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.7%)
HASCOL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.7%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
JSCL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-6.7%)
KAPCO 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.37%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.87%)
MLCF 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.65%)
POWER 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.83%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
TRG 139.59 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.45%)
UNITY 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -30.07 (-0.61%)
BR30 25,300 Decreased By ▼ -277.3 (-1.08%)
KSE100 45,481 Decreased By ▼ -247.96 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -71.06 (-0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

  • Also under fire was Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general whom Biden tapped for health secretary.
AFP 24 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Tuesday easily confirmed two more of Joe Biden's cabinet nominees as the president fills out his inner circle, although another pick was facing mounting opposition.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a former career diplomat, earned confirmation to be US ambassador to the United Nations, on a 78-20 vote.

The 68-year-old African-American woman has pledged to fight China's global influence, saying in her confirmation hearing last month that Beijing's "authoritarian agenda" runs counter to UN values.

The Senate then comfortably greenlighted Tom Vilsack, 70, to be secretary of agriculture, a post he held throughout Barack Obama's administration.

While Biden's key nominees like secretary of state, treasury and defence have been confirmed, his cabinet remains less than half full.

Some picks face resistance, notably Neera Tanden, whose nomination to be White House budget director is imperiled in the evenly divided Senate.

With multiple Republican moderates and at least one Democrat, centrist Senator Joe Manchin, opposing her confirmation, the chances of securing sufficient support have dimmed for Tanden.

But Biden was for now sticking by Tanden, whose past social media posts have targeted conservatives and progressives alike.

"We're going to push. We still think there's a shot," Biden told reporters Tuesday about Tanden, a 50-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants.

Another minority woman, rising progressive star Deb Haaland, would become the first Native American to serve in a presidential cabinet if she is confirmed as interior secretary.

Haaland, 60, endured tough questioning from Republicans in her confirmation hearing Tuesday, and Manchin has reportedly said he remained undecided about her.

Also under fire was Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general whom Biden tapped for health secretary.

"We will study Mr Becerra's testimony today but I find it hard to see how such a radical and underqualified candidate could take such a crucial position at such a critical time" during the coronavirus pandemic, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said.

With the Senate split 50-50, Democrats would need Vice President Kamala Harris's vote in the event of a tie.

UNITED NATIONS US Senate Kamala Harris Neera Tanden Linda Thomas Greenfield Mr Becerra

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters