HEC concludes evaluation of three varsities

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has concluded evaluation of three higher education institutes through Institutional Performance Evaluation (IPE) and Postgraduate Programme Review (PGPR) aimed at improving the quality of higher education.

The universities evaluated by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), HEC, during three days visits, included the University of Gujrat, the University of Lakki Marwat, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana.

The HEC will conduct evaluation of 15 institutions/universities by June 2021.

The IPE is a holistic review of an institution or a university, in which its overall performance is evaluated on the basis of 11 IPE standards, which are, mission statement and goals, planning and evaluation, organisation and governance, integrity, faculty, students, institutional resources, academic programmes and curricula, public disclosure and transparency, assessment and quality assurance, and student support services.

Likewise, in the PGPR, an institution or a university is reviewed to check whether or not it is implementing the HEC’s minimum criteria for launching MS/MPhil and PhD programmes.

The purpose of these evaluations is to bring improvement in the higher education sector, so that the ultimate objective of quality could be achieved.

These evaluations are conducted by engaging peers from other universities including vice chancellors/rectors and academia not below associate professors as well as directors of Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs).

This endeavour will definitely help to improve the state of quality in the higher education institutes.

