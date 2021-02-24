ANL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.67%)
ASC 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
AVN 100.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.42%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
DGKC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.59%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
JSCL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.26%)
PIBTL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PPL 91.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TRG 142.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (3.38%)
UNITY 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.83%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 23.7 (0.48%)
BR30 25,736 Increased By ▲ 158.74 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 108.71 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,045 Increased By ▲ 59.51 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOP president inaugurates housing scheme in Eminabad

Updated 24 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The President and CEO of Bank of Punjab inaugurated a housing scheme – Garden Squares in Eminabad. BOP has taken lead in financing such projects of public value and this is first of its kind private sector collaboration for providing state-of-the art housing to low-income segment through financing.

Inaugurating the project, Zafar Masud, said that it is a revolutionary project through which The Bank of Punjab is making practical efforts to fulfill the Prime Minister’s dream. The Bank of Punjab will provide financial assistance in the form of loans on easy terms for home buyers. He also said “I have instructed my team to provide all kinds of facilities and guidance to all the applicants at their doorstep, who want to avail a loan from The Bank of Punjab”.

Zafar Masud further said that The Bank of Punjab has reduced the markup rate under a special package to facilitate the people in light of the directives of the Prime Minister. For a five-marla house, the mark-up rate for the first five years will be 5 percent, for the next five years it will be 7 percent and after 10 years it will be according to the market rate.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank of punjab BOP Zafar Masud state of the art housing to low income

BOP president inaugurates housing scheme in Eminabad

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Resolution of ‘legitimate’ issues: Nepra pledges support to KE

Probe body identifies reasons behind countrywide blackout

Zaki Yamani dies

Completion of procurement proceedings: PPRA gives FBR the go-ahead

Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate election: Tribunal dismisses Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal

IT-based solutions: TI-P raises questions over FBR’s tender

CCI registers 1.8pc QoQ increase

South Korea, Tehran agree ‘proposals’ on oil billions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.