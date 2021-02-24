Plantation drive: KMC begins work at five locations

KARACHI: Parks and Horticulture department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in first phase of plantation campaign, started works at five main arteries of Karachi. Officials said in the first phase, trees would planted at five localities included Sharea Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, University Road, Malir Halt Road and Korangi Industrial Area’s 8000 Road and for that, digging was done on Tuesday.

Tree plantation on these arteries would begin from next week. In the campaign, 600 and 500 saplings were already planted at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo ground) and Moin Akhtar Park respectively while more than 1000 saplings were planted during Aman Exercise in West Worf area, they said.

