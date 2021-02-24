Altaf Agha elected Karachi Gymkhana’s president

KARACHI: In the election of Karachi Gymkhana held on February 21, Altaf Hussain Agha became the President of the Club, by taking the majority of votes. The following 11 members were also elected in the Managing Committee: Jan Mohammad Dadabhoy, Khizra Munir, Nadia Dada Baig, Sarwat Sultan Chandio, Saleem Yousuf, Akhtar Muneer, Ather Ali Khan, Saqib Naseem, Adeel Javed, Asim Adil Shah and Sara Noman.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021