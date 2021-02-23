ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
PSX loses 161 points to close at 45,728 points

  • As many as 359 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gain and 205 sustained losses.
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 161.29 points, with negative change of 0.35 percent, closing at 45,728.75 points against 45,890.04 points on the last working day.

A total 718,226,525 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 722,052,658 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.298 billion against Rs25.788 billion previous day.

As many as 359 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 135 of them recorded gain and 205 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 84,284,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.55, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 70,425,500 and price per share of Rs10.97 and Media Times Ltd with a volume of 55,438,000 and price per share of Rs3.76.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs59 per share, closing at Rs1059 while Premium Tex shares increased by Rs20.96 per share closing at Rs300.46.

Sunrays Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs62.88 per share, closing at Rs775.62 whereas Service Ind. Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs21.03 per share, closing at Rs918.33.

