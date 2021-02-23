ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
SECP proposes reduction in turnaround time for payment of cash dividends

  • The SECP has issued draft amendments to Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017 to solicit public comments.
APP 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Taking another step forward towards facilitating minority shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed reducing turnaround time for payment of cash dividend to shareholders of listed companies from the existing 15 days to 03 working days only.

The SECP has issued draft amendments to Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017 to solicit public comments.

SECP believes that the proposed time period of three-working days is sufficient for transfer of cash dividend from a company’s bank account to the bank accounts of their respective shareholders.

Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 requires every listed company to pay cash dividend only through electronic mode directly into the designated bank accounts of a shareholder.

Since, transfer of cash dividend through IBANs is safe, cost effective and efficient, all shareholders are required to provide their IBANs to their respective companies, for making payment of cash dividends.

The draft amendments are available on the SECP website. Interested individuals/ stakeholders can furnish comments on email id [email protected]; and [email protected] by March 8, 2021.

