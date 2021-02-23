ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moulana Azad for promoting religious harmony, brotherhood in country

  • He said all committee members would be taken on board and Ruet-e-Hilal would be source of unity and harmony in the country.
APP 23 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday underlined the need for promoting religious harmony, brotherhood in the country and said he would do utmost efforts to keep all Ulemas on board on all religious matters for stronger Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir said efforts would be made to unite ulema of all schools of thought and take them along with regard to promoting brotherhood, religious harmony and peace which the country currently direly needed to overcome challenges that the society was facing.

He said that “Pagham-e-Pakistan” was joint narrative of all schools of thought under which Ulemas were striving to promote peace, religious harmony and strengthening unity.

Under “Pagham-e-Pakistan” he said all Ulemas would be taken on board over moon sighting and decisions would be made in light of testimonies and Sharia.

In this regard, he said that modern technology would be utilized and help would be sought from religious affairs ministry, science and technology ministries, meteorological department and SPARCO department.

He said all committee members would be taken on board and Ruet-e-Hilal would be source of unity and harmony in the country.

Appreciating the role of the security forces, he said the country’s armed forces had rendered supreme and matchless sacrifices for the sake of motherland and Ulemas would support them at all fronts. The press conference was attended by Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Maulana Rohullah Madni, Maulana Jalil and others.

Abdul Khabir Azad

Moulana Azad for promoting religious harmony, brotherhood in country

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

Human error caused countrywide blackout on Jan 9, reveals inquiry committee report

G7 'firmly condemn' Myanmar military attacks on protesters

PM leaves for two-day visit to Sri Lanka

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters