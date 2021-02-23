Pakistan
President emphasizes on further strengthening Pakistan's ties with Uzbekistan
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on further strengthening Pakistan's ties with Uzbekistan in all areas of mutual interest, including politics, trade, economy and culture.
Talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani here on Tuesday, he underlined the need for high level visits, parliamentary exchanges and ministerial contacts between the two countries.
The President asked the Ambassador-designate to put in his best efforts to promote economic and trade ties between the two countries, increase Pakistan's exports to Uzbekistan and strengthen cultural relations with Uzbekistan.
