Pakistan

PSX loses 337 points to close at 45,890 points

  • As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 162 of them recorded gain and 230 sustained losses.
APP 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 337.61 points, with negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 45,890.04 points against 46,227.65 points on the last working day.

A total 722,052,658 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 694,815,584 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.788 billion against Rs24.877 billion previous day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 162 of them recorded gain and 230 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 114,347,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.61, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 109,099,000 and price per share of Rs10.30 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 46,409,805 and price per share of Rs136.84.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs33.33 per share, closing at Rs930 while Hinopak Motor shares increased by Rs21.65 per share closing at Rs372.2.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs388 per share, closing at Rs9712 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs79.94 per share, closing at Rs6120.06.

