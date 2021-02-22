Ukrainian defense conglomerate signs $85mn contract with Pakistan

Ukrainian defense goods manufacturer, Ukroboronprom has signed a contract with Pakistan worth over $85 million or PKR 13.63 billion.

As part of the IDEX-2021 international arms exhibition, which is currently underway in the UAE, a contract was signed between Ukroboronprom and Pakistan for the repair of a fleet of T-80UD tanks worth a total of $ 85.6 million.

As per details, this is Ukroboronprom’s first contract with Pakistan in 2021. Ukroboronprom is a conglomerate consisting of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of the defense industry of Ukraine.

"Our armored businesses constantly update their production capacity and improve technology that provides high-quality works and products,” said CEO Ukroboronprom Yuri Gusev. “We also discussed with the Pakistani side of new orders for delivery in the country Engine 6 TD1 and 6 TD2.”

In addition, Yuri Gusev met with Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. At the event, the state of implementation of joint projects was discussed and priority areas for future cooperation were identified.

"In the near future we will intensify bilateral military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and the UAE, " Yuriy Gusev stressed.

It is pertinent to mention that back in 90s, Ukraine demonstrated the tank to Pakistan, which was looking for a new main battle tank. The tank was tested in Pakistan and in August 1996 Pakistan decided to buy 320 T-80UD tanks from Ukraine for $650 million in two variants: a standard Ob'yekt 478B and export Ob'yekt 478BE.