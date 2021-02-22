Sports
New Zealand set Australia target of 185 in first T20
- Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking two for 31, while Daniel Sams ended with figures of two for 40.
22 Feb 2021
CHRISTCHURCH: A Devon Conway-inspired New Zealand set Australia a challenging target of 185 in the first Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday.
Conway smashed an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls as the Black Caps finished their 20 overs on 184 for five after losing the toss and being put in to bat.
Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking two for 31, while Daniel Sams ended with figures of two for 40.
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
New Zealand set Australia target of 185 in first T20
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items
FATF meets today
Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’
Read more stories
Comments