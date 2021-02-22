ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.32%)
ASC 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 104.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.12%)
BOP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
BYCO 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.02%)
DGKC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.63%)
EPCL 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
FCCL 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.01%)
JSCL 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.33%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.41%)
PRL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
TRG 146.70 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (6.85%)
UNITY 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By ▼ -24.25 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,928 Increased By ▲ 87.68 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,926 Decreased By ▼ -301.29 (-0.65%)
KSE30 19,098 Decreased By ▼ -133.04 (-0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand set Australia target of 185 in first T20

  • Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking two for 31, while Daniel Sams ended with figures of two for 40.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

CHRISTCHURCH: A Devon Conway-inspired New Zealand set Australia a challenging target of 185 in the first Twenty20 international in Christchurch on Monday.

Conway smashed an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls as the Black Caps finished their 20 overs on 184 for five after losing the toss and being put in to bat.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking two for 31, while Daniel Sams ended with figures of two for 40.

Devon Conway Black Caps Jhye Richardson first Twenty20 international in Christchurch

New Zealand set Australia target of 185 in first T20

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters