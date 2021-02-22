ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 103.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.94%)
DGKC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.63%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.42%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.1%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.26 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (3.62%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,960 Decreased By ▼ -19.76 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,826 Decreased By ▼ -14.91 (-0.06%)
KSE100 46,041 Decreased By ▼ -186.51 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,118 Decreased By ▼ -112.99 (-0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper surpasses $9,000/T for first time since Sept 2011

  • Rapidly rising tin demand from electronic companies and low inventories coupled with supply and shipping disruptions will likely support prices of the shouldering metal in the near term.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

HANOI: London copper prices extended gains on Monday to cross the $9,000-a-tonne level for the first time since September 2011, driven by a weaker dollar and hopes that demand in top consumer China will pick up after the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 3.3% to $9,199 a tonne, the highest since September 2011. The contract is now 10% below the all-time high of $10,190 a tonne touched in February 2011.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced as much as 6% to 67,370 yuan ($10,428.15) a tonne, its highest since August 2011.

"With the Lunar New Year holidays having just ended, we expect pricing to rise," said Canaccord Genuity analysts in a note, referring to China's holidays during Feb. 11-17, when business and construction activity are typically slow.

"While some of the latest moves appear to be speculative, the key sentiment drivers remain the same," the note said, adding that liquidity, stimulus, weaker dollar and limited supplies also lent support to the red metal.

The dollar fell to a three-year low, making greenback-priced LME metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME cash copper was at a $37.25-a-tonne premium over the three-month contract, the highest since Sept. 18, indicating tight nearby supplies.

  • Rapidly rising tin demand from electronic companies and low inventories coupled with supply and shipping disruptions will likely support prices of the shouldering metal in the near term.

  • ShFE tin leaped as much as 8.6% to a record high of 194,030 yuan a tonne. LME tin hit its highest since August 2011 at $27,000 a tonne.

  • LME nickel rose 2.1% to $19,995 a tonne at 0510 GMT, while ShFE nickel advanced 4.2% to 147,980 yuan a tonne and SHFE zinc increased 2.4% to $22,035 a tonne.

Copper Nickel ShFE zinc LME ShFE

London copper surpasses $9,000/T for first time since Sept 2011

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters