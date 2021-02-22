KPT handle 2.5mn tonnes of wheat in 4 months

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 2.5 million tonnes of wheat in a period of four months.

According to the spokesperson KPT, bulk cargo was handled with all security arrangements.

Wheat cargo was handled in an environmentally friendly manner. According to the spokesperson, KPT became the first Pakistani port to handle such a large quantity in an environmentally friendly manner.

Furthermore, handling of Roll-on/roll-off ships (RO RO vessels), which are cargo ships designed to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, trailers, and railroad cars, that are driven on and off the ship is being carried out at Karachi Port.

Team of KPT Traffic Department, shipping agent and stevedore endeavoring to disembark 1002 vehicles/units.