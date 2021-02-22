ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
BYCO 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.52%)
DGKC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.68%)
JSCL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 7.93 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,069 Decreased By ▼ -158.79 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,129 Decreased By ▼ -101.41 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KPT handle 2.5mn tonnes of wheat in 4 months

  • Wheat cargo was handled in an environmentally friendly manner. According to the spokesperson, KPT became the first Pakistani port to handle such a large quantity in an environmentally friendly manner.
Ali Ahmed 22 Feb 2021

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled 2.5 million tonnes of wheat in a period of four months.

According to the spokesperson KPT, bulk cargo was handled with all security arrangements.

Wheat cargo was handled in an environmentally friendly manner. According to the spokesperson, KPT became the first Pakistani port to handle such a large quantity in an environmentally friendly manner.

Furthermore, handling of Roll-on/roll-off ships (RO RO vessels), which are cargo ships designed to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, trailers, and railroad cars, that are driven on and off the ship is being carried out at Karachi Port.

Team of KPT Traffic Department, shipping agent and stevedore endeavoring to disembark 1002 vehicles/units.

KPT BULK CARGO wheat cargo

KPT handle 2.5mn tonnes of wheat in 4 months

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters